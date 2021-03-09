20 shops, 2 houses gutted in Kulgam

Twenty shops and two residential houses were gutted in the Nehama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

A Police official said that fired erupted from one of the shops in the shopping complex of one Abdul Sattar.

“It soon engulfed the entire complex and spread to two nearby residential houses,” he said.

The Police official said the firefighters who rushed to the spot with fire tenders had a tough time dousing the flames.

“The fire tenders were bought from Kulgam, Manzgam and Bijpora stations and it was after hectic efforts that the fire was brought under control,” he said.

The Police official said the cause of the incident seems to be electric short circuit.