20-year-old Gurez youth dies of drowning in Kishanganga

A 20-year-old youth from Khandyal village in north Kashmir’s Gurez Valley died after slipping into Kishanganga River at Dawar on Wednesday.

He was identified as Muzamil Ahmad Samoon, 20, son of Ghulam Ahmad Samoon from Khandyal village of Gurez.

Officials said that soon after the youth slipped into the river, rescue efforts were made to retrieve the youth.

On being retrieved and shifted to the nearby sub district hospital in Dawar, he was declared brought dead.

“The youth was brought dead to the hospital, and the primary cause of his death was ascertained to be due to drowning,” BMO Gurez, Dr Tahira told Greater Kashmir.

The BMO said that his body was handed over to his legal heirs after conducting the medico-legal formalities.

Police said that they have registered a case in this regard.

