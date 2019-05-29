Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 5:12 PM

20 youth injured in clashes during CASO in Shopian

At least twenty youth were injured in clashes with the security forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

A police official said that security forces laid a siege around Pinjura village following the information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as forces started a search operation, some young men hit the streets and started throwing stones on the forces to disrupt the operation.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that the forces fired pellets and tear gas to chase away the protesters.

They said at least twenty youth were injured in the clashes.

The operation was underway way when this report was being filed.

Meanwhile, authorities blocked cellular internet services in the area.

