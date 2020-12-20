200 militants ready to infiltrate: GOC Kilo Force

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kilo Force, Major General H S Sahi Sunday appealed local militants to shun the path of violence and become part of “the changing Kashmir that is on the path of development”.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a musical concert organised by the Army in north Kashmir’s Handwara town, the GOC said, “Though infiltration has seen a major decline due to effective measures of the forces along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan always remained at the forefront to destabilise the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir valley by pushing militants to this side.”

He said around 200 militants were active in the Valley while, as per the intelligence inputs, at least 250 to 300 militants were ready at multiple launch pads across the LoC to infiltrate to this side. “However, the Army is competent enough to foil these bids,” Major Gen Sahi said.

About the recently-conducted District Development Commission (DDC) polls, he said that positive about the polls was the participation of youngsters who showed faith in the democracy. The GOC said that militancy-related incidents had shown a huge decline after the abrogation of Article 370.

About the 4G internet services in Kashmir, he said people, particularly students suffered without 4G internet.

“As DDC polls are over, there is a possibility that 4G internet services will be restored soon,” said Major Gen Sahi said.

He was flanked by Brigade Commander M S Rathore, CO 21 RR Gagandeep Singh and other senior officials of the Army and Police.