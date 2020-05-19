2000 JK residents evacuated in special train from Maharashtra

As many as 2000 J&K residents who were stranded in Pune and other cities of Maharashtra have been evacuated by J&K government.

The stranded people including students and workers who were evacuated in trains from Maharashtra to Udhampur.

As per official figures, around 1300 residents of J&K including 20 CA patients and 200 students are left out.

These left out people are stranded in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and other adjoining areas of Maharshtra.

On Tuesday, around 1000 persons including 500 students were evacuated in special Shramik Train which left from Pune for Udhampur at 7pm.

“All the 1000 passengers have been provided with face masks, hand sanitizers, packed dinner, dates for Iftaar, water bottles and medicines by a local NGO in Pune,” an official said.

He said the students were also provided with books to keep themselves busy with reading enroute.

“50 student volunteers have been trained by local medicos in Pune to tackle any medical or other health issues on board during the 40-hour long journey from Pune to Udhampur,” the official said.

Pertinent to mention that this is the second Shramik Train deployed for bringing back J&K residents from Maharashtra.

Earlier, around 1000 J&K residents, including 400 students, were evacauted by a SpeialShramik Train from Nagpur on May 14.

“From the western States, 1800 persons including 17 students were evacuated from Goa by two Special Shramik Trains on May 10 and 12,” the official said.

Earlier, president of an NGO- Sarhad Pune, Sanjay Nahar had approached the Union Railway Minister and demanded direct train service for J&K residents up to Udhampur.

“After consistent followup from Sarhad, J&K government as well as by maharastras administration a train was sanctioned for stranded studentsuptoUdhampur from Pune,” president Sarhad Pune, Sanjay Nahar said.