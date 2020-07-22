2009 Death Case|Baramulla court convicts conductor

A court here convicted a conductor in a 10-year-old case of a death of a man in assault, but reserved the order on quantum of punishment.

The additional Judge Sopore, Aijaz Ahmad convicted the man under section 304 of RPC and acquitted two others in a case of assault on a man which resulted in his death, 10 years ago.

As per the case details, Arbaz Bashir Khan was killed when he along with his two friends, while boarding a bus at Watlab Sopore on 21 September 2009, were “forced by the conductor, Nazir Ahmad Parra, to sit on the rooftop of the bus, despite bus being empty inside.”

However, as Arbaz and his two friends refused to climb on the rooftop of the bus, the conductor along with his two associates, in a fit of anger, hit Arbaz on chest and head, resulting in serious injuries to him.

The injured was shifted to SKIMS where he succumbed after few days.

In connection with the incident, Sopore police filed a case (FIR No 393/09) and arrested three persons in connection with the case.

While pronouncing the judgment, the judge announced that prosecution has not put forth any material which could prove the accused had any intention to cause death of the deceased.

“I am of the considered view that that the case can’t be said to be a case under section 302 RPC but it is case falling under section 304 part 1 RPC and as such accused, Nazir Ahmad Parra is found to be involved in offence under section 304 part 1 RPC,” reads the judgment.

The court said the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on July 25.