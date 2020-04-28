Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 12:27 AM

2014 elections: High Court dismisses pleas against NC's Sagar, Cong's Karbalai

GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 12:27 AM
Representational Pic

J&K High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas challenging election of National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Congress leader Asgar Ali Karbalai to Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2014.

In his plea the then Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Khanyar assembly constituency, Khurshid Aalam had challenged 2014 election of Sagar on the ground that he allegedly resorted to bogus voting.

Trending News

5 injured in Sopore road accident

Div Com reviews COVID19 measures in Kupwara

Representational Pic

COVID19: 242 teams to conduct health audit in Ganderbal

In a separate petition, the PDP candidate from Kargil, Anayat Ali had challenged Congress candidate Karbalia’s election on the ground that he was holding office of profit at the time of filing his nomination for the Assembly election.

Hearing the case through video conferencing, a bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma dismissed Aalam’s petition after Sagar’s counsel said the petition had become “infructuous” with changing circumstances – abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The petition, the Court said, had been rendered infructuous as J&K Assembly has been dissolved. Dismissing Ali’s petition as “infructuous” the Court held that with the dissolution of J&K Assembly the relief claimed by the petitioner could not be granted.

Latest News

'No review of IAS, IPS officers' suspension if convicted in graft case'

Advisor Sharma visits Ghatti Industrial Estate Kathua

BSNL asks subscribers to reactivate Broadband connenctions

Over Rs 68,600 cr loans of wilful defaulters: RBI in RTI reply

If it is assumed that the issue of office of the profit was decided either way, the Curt said, it would not help the petitioner. “So there is no need to decide the issue,” the Court said.

Related News