2014 elections: High Court dismisses pleas against NC's Sagar, Cong's Karbalai

J&K High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas challenging election of National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Congress leader Asgar Ali Karbalai to Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2014.

In his plea the then Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Khanyar assembly constituency, Khurshid Aalam had challenged 2014 election of Sagar on the ground that he allegedly resorted to bogus voting.

In a separate petition, the PDP candidate from Kargil, Anayat Ali had challenged Congress candidate Karbalia’s election on the ground that he was holding office of profit at the time of filing his nomination for the Assembly election.

Hearing the case through video conferencing, a bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma dismissed Aalam’s petition after Sagar’s counsel said the petition had become “infructuous” with changing circumstances – abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

The petition, the Court said, had been rendered infructuous as J&K Assembly has been dissolved. Dismissing Ali’s petition as “infructuous” the Court held that with the dissolution of J&K Assembly the relief claimed by the petitioner could not be granted.

If it is assumed that the issue of office of the profit was decided either way, the Curt said, it would not help the petitioner. “So there is no need to decide the issue,” the Court said.