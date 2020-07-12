203 active COVID19 cases in Budgam

A 55-year-old man from Budgam died of COVID19 in wee hours on Sunday taking the death toll in the district to 13.

An official said the man was admitted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar after showing COVID19-like symptoms. A doctor at the SMHS hospital said the deceased was also a patient of hypertension.

A source in the office of Chief Medical Officer, Budgam said the district has 203 active COVID19 cases, while 317 patients have recovered so far.

The source said the recovery rate in the district was around 70%, termed it “a good sign.”

The official said Chadoora and Charar-i-Sharief were emerging as “vulnerable places,” witnessing a surge in the COVID19 cases.

Earlier, there was an outrage at the sub-district hospital Charar-i-Sharief when a pregnant woman, who was discharged, later turned out to be positive for the virus.

More than 15 officials of the hospital including doctors, theatre staff and post-operative ward staff were sent to quarantine.