Kashmir, Today's Paper
Zia Shakir
Budgam,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 1:12 AM

203 active COVID19 cases in Budgam

Zia Shakir
Budgam,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 1:12 AM
Representational Pic

A 55-year-old man from Budgam died of COVID19 in wee hours on Sunday taking the death toll in the district to 13.

An official said the man was admitted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar after showing COVID19-like symptoms. A doctor at the SMHS hospital said the deceased was also a patient of hypertension.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

A source in the office of Chief Medical Officer, Budgam said the district has 203 active COVID19 cases, while 317 patients have recovered so far.

The source said the recovery rate in the district was around 70%, termed it “a good sign.”

The official said Chadoora and Charar-i-Sharief were emerging as “vulnerable places,” witnessing a surge in the COVID19 cases.

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic

Modi interacts with Google's Pichai on tech, new work culture

Google to pump in Rs 75,000 cr to help India go digital

Earlier, there was an outrage at the sub-district hospital Charar-i-Sharief when a pregnant woman, who was discharged, later turned out to be positive for the virus.

More than 15 officials of the hospital including doctors, theatre staff and post-operative ward staff were sent to quarantine.

Related News