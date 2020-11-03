21 year old girl sexually assaulted, accused arrested

Police has arrested two youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a 21 year old girl.

The victim from Poniwah village had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in Akhal village of Devsar on October, 31 wherefrom she was abducted by the duo and sexually assaulted in dense orchards.

“The victim was bought to police station by her cousin in an unconscious state. She was immediately hospitalised,” a police official said.

He said the complaint of sexual abuse was also filed by the victims family following which a case was registered into the incident and duo arrested within three hours.

“FIR number 116/2020 under section 341, 366, 376/511, 354, 323 IPC stands registered in police station Devsar and further investigation is in progress,” he said.

A police official identified the accused as Adil Dar and Wasim Dar both hailing from Ashmuji village.

Meanwhile, the locals today held a protest demanding stern punishment to the accused. They also blocked the Yaripora- Kulgam road. Police team lead by SHO Devsar rushed to the spot assuring them of justice into the incident.