21-year-old rape victim from Kulgam dies in Srinagar hospital

A 21-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted from a marriage party by two youth in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last month and then raped, died in a Srinagar hospital late Thursday evening.

“Yes, the victim, who was admitted in the hospital has died,” Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Farooq Jan told Greater Kashmir.

He said the girl had multiple-organ injuries and was struggling for life.

The victim hailing from Poniwah village had gone to attend a wedding ceremony to Akhal village of Devsar on October 31 wherefrom she was taken by the two youth to dense orchards and allegedly raped.

Police said the victim was bought to the police station by her cousin in an unconscious state and was immediately hospitalised.

The complaint of sexual abuse was also filed by the victims’ family following which a case was registered into the incident and the duo arrested.

“FIR No 116/2020 under section 341, 366, 376/511, 354, 323 of the IPC is registered in Police Station Devsar and further investigation is in progress,” a Police official had said.

The accused were identified as Adil Dar and Wasim Dar, both hailing from Ashmuji village.

The incident had sparked off massive protests in the area with locals demanding stringent action against the duo.