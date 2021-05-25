212 armed forces veterans volunteering COVID duty: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Tuesday said that 212 armed forces veterans had been deployed for COVID duty across 10 districts in Kashmir.

He said that divided into teams, the volunteers include 191 deployed for general duty and 21 as medical staff at various hospitals and COVID-19 related mitigation facilities.

The divisional commissioner said that after volunteering to serve the humanity in these testing times, these volunteers had reported to respective Deputy Commissioners and were subsequently employed to augment the district hospital manpower and in crowd control.

“These Kashmiri heroes have come forward again to serve the public and the country with utter disregard to their personal comforts. A true testimony to their spirit which says once again on hearing the clarion call the veterans community have volunteered to re-attire themselves as COVID warriors,” he said.