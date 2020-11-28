215 candidates in Baramulla to lock horns in phase-II

A total of 215 candidates are in the fray for phase-II polls of the District Development Council (DDC), Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies by-elections to be held on December 1, 2020, District Election Officer (DEO) Baramulla, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said Saturday.

Those in fray include 32 DDC candidates for two DDC constituencies of Kunzer and Zaingeer, 34 Sarpanch candidates for 21 vacant Sarpanch seats while eight Sarpanch candidates have been declared elected unopposed.

For 298 vacancies of Panch seats, 232 panch candidates have been declared elected unopposed, leaving 147 candidates in fray for 66 vacancies besides two candidates are in the fray for phase-II of the ULB by-polls.

The DEO chaired a meeting with the concerned officers to take stock of various arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of phase-II polls. He emphasized upon them to work in coordination and formulate a viable mechanism in this regard.