22 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K take toll to 3,244

At least 22 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the fatality count to 3,244, officials said on Tuesday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported 13 of the fresh deaths were reported from Jammu and nine from Kashmir valley.

Among others, the officials said that a 68-year-old woman from Baghat Srinagar died at CD hospital, 13 days after remaining admitted to one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the COVID-19 patients.

A 75-year-old woman from Rawalpora, they said, died at SMHS hospital, six days after she was admitted with bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP).

As per the officials, an 80-year-old man from Khidam Nowshehra diagnosed with bilateral CAP died a day after he was admitted to an Anantnag Hospital.

A 55-year-old woman from Pushwara Khanbal died at midnight at GMC Anantnag, they said.

In north Kashmir, a 65-year-old woman from Azadgunj Baramulla died at COVID center set up at Indoor stadium Baramulla, two days after she was admitted to GMC Baramulla and subsequently shifted to the make-shift facility, officials said.

Another 80-year-old woman from Pattan died at home due to Covid-19 complications as per officials.

As per the officials, she had tested COVID-19 positive on May 14.

A 55-year-old woman from Reshigund Kralpora died at Sub District Hospital Kupwara, 11 days after she was admitted there, they said.

In Srinagar, an 89-year-old woman from Bemina Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, two days after she was admitted there, officials said.

A 50-year-old from Shopian also died at the facility, they added.