Kashmir, Today's Paper
22-yr-old Baramulla woman dies of heart attack

A young girl in Bandibala area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district suffered a massive heart attack, resulting in her death on Wednesday morning.

An official said that a 22-year-old woman suffered a massive heart attack at her residence at Bandibala Wednesday morning.

He said the woman was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The sudden death of the young woman left the area in grief.

Later, she was laid to rest at a local graveyard where hundreds of people participated in her funeral.

The growing incidents of heart attack, especially among the youngsters across Kashmir, have created fear among the people.

Recently, there have been several cases in which a number of youth died following heart attack.

