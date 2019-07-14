220 animals die due to lightning in Kangan upper reaches

A herd of about 220 sheep and goats died due to lightning in the upper reaches of Kangan area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said the lightning stuck at Ambpathri-HocksarWakhalwan pasture in PoshkarWangat area resulting in the on-spot death of around 220 animals including sheep and goats, which formed the part of a single herd. No human loss was reported in the incident.

The livestock killed in the incident were owned by the nomads Mohammad YasinBakarwal, Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Bakerwal, Abdul MajeedBijran, Ghulam Hassan Koshi, Ghulam Mohammad Bijran and Mohammad ShariefKassana, all residents of Rajouri.

SHO Kangan, Sajad Ahmad Khandey, told Greater Kashmir that a team from police station Kagan had been sent to the spot to ascertain the details.

MasaratHashim SDM Kangan told Greater Kashmir that they are on job to ascertain the facts.