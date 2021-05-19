Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:12 AM

23 families shifted from Pattan after landslides hit area

File photo [Image used for representational purpose only]
At least 23 families were shifted to safer places after landslides and shooting stones hit residential areas in Zamboor Pattan area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Locals said that during Tuesday night, they were terrified after landslides followed by shooting stones started hitting the area.

The frightened residents did not sleep throughout the night in their houses and preferred to stay in the neighbourhood.

“After the incident we shifted to nearby places. The shooting stones have a potential to cause massive damage. We urge the authorities to look into the matter before any major mishap occurs here,” said Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Zamoorpattan village.

Village Sarpanch Noor Hussain Shah said that the locals were alarmed after the incident.

He said that though the administration had offered them temporary shelter at Bandi, the affected villagers preferred  to stay in the nearest neighbourhood so that they could look after their livestock.

“The area witnesses landslides and shooting stones during wet weather. However, the intensity this time was dangerous. We shifted almost all the affected 23 families to the nearby homes,” Shah said. “The administrative officials today visited the area and assured all help to the affected villagers.”

