23 minor mineral blocks approved in Baramulla

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo today chaired District Level Auction Committee meeting here and discussed various issues, measures with regard to the mining plan.

The committee approved about 23 minor mineral blocks to the successful bidders after keeping in view the prepared mining plans as envisaged under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession Storage, Transpiration of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules 2016’ and were found technically correct for minor mineral blocks.

The DC exhorted upon the concerned agencies to properly identify the vulnerable places so that any kind of eventuality is averted.

He also directed to follow all the requisite rules and regulations in letter and spirit besides emphasizing for keeping strict vigil on any kind of illegal mineral extraction.

The meeting was attended by JDP, Deputy Director Geology and Mining department, Nodal Officer Mining Plan and other concerned officers.