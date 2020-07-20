23 officials suspended for unauthorised absence from duty in Bandipora

District Commissioner (DC), Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed on Monday suspended 23 officials for their unauthorised absence from duties, while action against eight district officers was also taken on the spot.

Dr Owais during a surprise inspection suspended 23 absentee officials along with eight district officers and attached them to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

He also directed to withhold the salaries of eight absent district officers and asked them to explain their position within two days failing which action shall be taken against them for remaining absent.

The DC instructed all the other employees to remain punctual to their offices and warned that no laxity on their part towards their duties will be tolerated.

He said the district administration shall take tough action against absenteeism to ensure smooth functioning of government departments and prompt deliverance of services to the people.