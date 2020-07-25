24 flights with 2,704 passengers arrive at Jammu, Srinagar airports

On day 62 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 24 domestic flights with 2,704 passengers on board Saturday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports. Besides, an International evacuation flight with 145 passengers on board arrived at Srinagar airport under Vande Bharat Mission.

A statement said 834 passengers aboard nine commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 15 domestic flights with about 1870 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

While Jammu airport authorities have received 469 domestic flights with 34,782 passengers, Srinagar airport authorities have received 762 domestic flights with 98,596 passengers since May 25.

Also, the J&K government has brought back about 3,476 passengers from various countries to the Union territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.