24 shops gutted in Kupwara

At least two dozen shops designated as Canteen Store Department (CSD) were gutted in a devastating midnight blaze inside an Army Infantry Brigade Camp at Lawoosa in Mawar area of Langate in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Most of the shops belonged to civilians from Lawoosa and Nowgam area. The shopkeepers had different items on offer ranging from mobile phones to grocery, readymade garments to fast food items.

A Police official said preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused due to short circuit in one of the shops which later engulfed other shops. “Fire broke out at around 11 pm and after hectic efforts by fire tenders it was brought under control at around 3 am,” he said.

“Four other buildings including a TSI building, training centre, an HDFC Bank ATM, Army Post Office (APO) and an engineering store were partially damaged and luckily the nearby oil depot was saved which could have been detrimental,” the Police official said.

Some of the shops damaged in the fire belonged to Javid Ahmad War, Rukhsar Ahmad War, Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh, Wasim Ahmad Sheikh, Muhammad Shafi War, Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, Tawseef Ahmad War, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Ghulam Hassan Dar.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Shafqat Ali Watali, Peoples Conference District President Kupwara Mir Hafizullah and Awami Atihad Party have sought due compensation for the affected shopkeepers.