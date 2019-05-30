24-year old youth drowns in Sopore stream

A 24-year old youth drowned in a stream at Veer Tarzoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Sources said that Shariq Mohidin Mir son of Ghulam Mohidin Mir of Lolipora Pattan slipped into the stream and drowned subsequently.

Soon after the news spread, the locals rushed to the spot, and the teams of police and local administration immediately started an operation to retrieve the body, they said.

A police officer said the body was retrieved from the nullah late in the evening.

He said the youth drowned apparently after getting stuck in the mud.