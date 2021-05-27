25 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll 3,727

At least 25 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the fatality count to 3,727, officials said on Thursday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported fourteen of these deaths were reported from Jammu division and eleven from Kashmir.

Among others, the officials said that a 65-year-old man from Magarmal Bagh Batamaloo died at CD hospital, 17 days after he was admitted there.

A woman also in her sixties from Dalgate Srinagar also died at the same hospital, five days after she was admitted there, said officials.

They said a 75-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar died at JLNM hospital Rainawari.

A woman, also in her seventies from Batamaloo died six days after she was admitted to SMHS hospital, they said.

At the same hospital, a 65-year-old woman from Kunzer Tangmarg died 12 days after she was admitted there, officials aid.

A 73-year-old woman from Ompora Budgam died at SKIMS Bemina, a day after she was admitted there, they said.

A 68-year-old retired doctor from Baghat Srinagar also died at the same hospital, 25 days after he was admitted there.

In south Kashmir, a 60-year-old woman from Badragund died at GMC Anantnag, ten days after she was admitted there, officials said.

Another sexagenarian woman from Kund Kulgam also died at GMC Anantnag, 13 days after she was admitted there.

As per officials, two deaths were reported at GMC Baramula with victims aged 60 and 68 years respectfully.

Among others, the victims from Jammu include a 65-year-old man from Kishtwar, an 80-year-old woman from Talab Tillo Jammu, a 73-year-old woman from New Rehari Jammu, a 40-year-old man from Kheri Bishnah, a 90-year-old man Miran Sahib and a 50-year-old man from Bilaspur Chattisgarh at present Trikuta Nagar Jammu, officials said.

A 76-year-old woman from RS Pura Jammu died at a hospital in Amritsar, they added.