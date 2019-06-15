Kashmir
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 16, 2019, 1:01 AM

25 year old youth electrocuted

Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 16, 2019, 1:01 AM
A 25-year-old truck driver was electrocuted in Lassipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Saturday.

A police officer said Faisal Fayaz Dar son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Pahoo village of Pulwama received an electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire at the industrial area Lassipora late today afternoon.

Faisal was immediately taken to district hospital Pulwama in an unconscious state where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said.

After completing all legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites, he added.

