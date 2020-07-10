Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 10:59 PM

'25000 aspirants from Kashmir to appear for NEET 2020 exam'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 10:59 PM

The Coordinator National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), Srinagar Friday informed 25000 aspirants are appearing in the examination from Kashmir division this year.

The information was shared by the coordinator in a meeting with a Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole regarding the availability of the examination centers for the conduct of NEET 2020.

Trending News

JKPM demands repair of Aharbal-Shopian road

Govt in experimentation mode amid surge in COVID cases: PDP

BJP made law hostage across country: JKNPP

Greater Kashmir

Secy PD&M reviews dev works in Anantnag

On the occasion, Div Com was informed that 25000 aspirants are appearing in the examination from Kashmir division this year, among these examination centre for 20000 candidates has been made available from various colleges and Government schools however the accommodation of 5000 candidates is still pending.

The coordinator sought the intervention of Div Com for making the space of private school institutions available, so that hundred percent students are accommodated to appear in NEET 2020.

The Div Com directed ADC Srinagar to make the arrangement of required space of examination centers from private school institutions and further ordered him to form committees headed by Tehsildars assisted by ZEOs to review the facilities including potable drinking water, cleanliness in the examination centres and conduct fumigation of centers ahead of examination.

Latest News

Srinagar air traffic picking up

Weed proliferation defaces parts of Dal Lake

Advisor Khan visits Nishat garden

Div Com chairs meeting on CRP Srinagar

Among others the meeting was attended by Director Colleges and ADC Srinagar.

Related News