25,000 people receive COVID19 vaccines in Bandipora

The COVID-19 vaccination process is in full swing in Bandipora and as many as 25,000 persons have been administered the vaccine during the last two weeks in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad said the administration devised an action plan for the vaccination to ensure maximum coverage. He said priority has been given to senior citizens and the people above the age of 45 years.

DC said the strenuous efforts during the past two weeks are bearing fruits as more and more people are turning up to get themselves vaccinated.

He said, to ensure the maximum outreach, district administration roped in NGO’s, religious leaders, journalists, PRI members for wider participation of the people in the vaccination process.

Imams, religious heads, media persons, Traders and other prominent citizens were also vaccinated to remove misconceptions from the people’s minds.

On Tuesday, 2000 vaccine shots were administered vaccine jab.

Dr Owais said special vaccination counters have also been established at public places including at Mini-secretariat and Main Market Bandipora wherein the service providers including shopkeepers and other businessmen are being tested and vaccinated simultaneously.

The vaccination process is monitored by DC on a daily basis and is in touch with the health workers to ensure a successful vaccination drive.

DC Bandipora appreciated the role of the civil society members including religious leaders and media persons in creating awareness about the vaccination and urged the people to get themselves vaccinated at earliest.

The DC Bandipora also directed the concerned health officials to gear up the process of Covid-19 sampling and vaccination in the district to ensure that the targets are achieved within the stipulated time frame.

He said the vaccination counters are being set at block level to ensure maximum coverage. He also stressed for generating mass awareness among people involving PRIs about the importance of Covid-19 vaccination and motivates them for vaccination and to adhere to Covid-19 protocols which is pivotal to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the DC appealed to the people aged above 45 years to visit their nearest Covid-19 Vaccination Center to get them vaccinated.