Anantnag,
255 CCCs established at panchayat level in Anantnag: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Piyush Singla Friday briefed about the Covid Mitigation Measures taken and achievements made so far to combat the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the district.

While giving a brief regarding the Covid-19 scenario, the DC said presently there are 3960 active cases and Covid kits containing oximeters and essential medicines were being timely distributed among positive persons.

The DC said that 255 five-bedded Covid Care Centres (CCCs) at panchayat level had been established so far and the rest were under process.

Singla said that the vaccination drives for both above-45 years persons and 18 to 45 high risk and vulnerable groups were going smoothly and service providers, specially abled persons, widows, transporters, traders in the 18-45 years high risk and vulnerable groups were being vaccinated.

