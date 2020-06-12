26 COVID 19 patients recover at SKIMS Bemina hospital

At least 26 COVID19 patients were discharged from SKIMS Hospital Bemina hospital here on Friday after fully recovering from the disease.

A statement said the total number of COVID19 who discharged from the hospital rose to 308 of the total 415 patients admitted.

“The recovery rate at present is more than 74% and the mortality rate is 0.48% with two deaths,” said the statement.

It said the “treated” patients include those admitted for maternity care. “Till date 15 normal deliveries of COVID positive pregnant women and 13 major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth have been conducted at the hospital,” said the statement.

Besides, the statement said, the COVID testing lab at the hospital was conducting more than 500 tests every day.