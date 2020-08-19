26 flights with 3,759 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 87 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 domestic flights with 2,716 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Wednesday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,121 domestic flights with 1,48,938 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 703 domestic flights with 56,216 passengers.

It said the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date.

Meanwhile, 1043 passengers aboard 10 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport today, said the statement. “A total of 26 domestic flights with 3,759 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.”