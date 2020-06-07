Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:15 AM

26 Medical Officers, Consultants appointed in Leh

9 appointees belong to Gujrat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:15 AM

To strengthen the health infrastructure in remote areas of Ladakh Union territory, the region’s Health and Medical Education department has appointed 26 Medical Officers and Consultants under National Health Mission Scheme.

However, in a first at least nine among those appointed are from different parts of the country including Gujrat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Trending News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

The health department of Ladakh had on April 28 invited application for contractual posts of Medical Officers and Consultants.

Director Health Service Ladakh, DrPhuntsogAngchuk said since Ladakh was now a Union territory anyone from any part of the country can apply for the jobs.

Related News