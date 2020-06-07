26 Medical Officers, Consultants appointed in Leh

To strengthen the health infrastructure in remote areas of Ladakh Union territory, the region’s Health and Medical Education department has appointed 26 Medical Officers and Consultants under National Health Mission Scheme.

However, in a first at least nine among those appointed are from different parts of the country including Gujrat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The health department of Ladakh had on April 28 invited application for contractual posts of Medical Officers and Consultants.

Director Health Service Ladakh, DrPhuntsogAngchuk said since Ladakh was now a Union territory anyone from any part of the country can apply for the jobs.