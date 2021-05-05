26-year-old non-local among 31 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll rises to 2,489

At least 31 more people succumbed to COVID-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 2489, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported this afternoon that eighteen of the fresh deaths were reported at GMC Jammu while the rest 13 occurred in various hospitals of Kashmir.

Among others, an 85-year-old man from Shivpora Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, a day after he was admitted there, the officials said.

They said a 55-year-old woman from Chinad Delina died at Indoor Stadium Khawajabagh Baramulla , two days after admitted to the newly set up health facility.

A 65-year-old man from Nowgam died at SMHS Hospital, two days after he was admitted, they said.

A 65-year-old man from Gulshan Abad Noor Bagh died six days after he was admitted at SMHS hospital, added the officials.

Besides, a 26-year-old man from UP, presently putting up in Habba Kadal died at SMHS hospital, five days after he was admitted.

A 50-year-old woman from Khanyar Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, a day after she was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

A 70-year-old man from Safa Kadal Srinagar died at JLNM hospital, a day after he was admitted there.

An 82-year-old woman Sonwar Srinagar died a fortnight after she was admitted to a hospital here.

A 65-year-old woman from Aalochi Bagh died 12 days she was admitted to the SMHS hospital.

A 75-year-old from Nowpora Srinagar and a 75-year-old man from Alamgari Bazar died at SKIMS Soura with four days of their admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

A 62-year-old from Sarnal and one more patients died at GMC Anantnag, days after they were admitted there.

Officials further infirmed that a 50-year-old woman from Zafron colony Pampora died hours after she was admitted to SMHS hospital.

With these deaths, 1024 people have died due to the virus in Jammu division and 1465 succumbed in Kashmir valley so far, they added.