Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:24 PM

27 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K; toll 3,382

1,052 deaths accounting to over 31% of the overall fatalities occured in May alone.
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 27 more COVID-19 deaths since last evening, taking the total fatality count to 3,382, officials said on Thursday.

Quoting the officials, new agency GNS reported that 20 among the fresh deaths were reported at GMC Jammu and other hospitals of the winter capital while seven deaths occurred at various Kashmir hospitals.

Among others, officials said, a 72-year-old woman from Alochi Bagh Srinagar died five days after she was admitted to CD hospital here.

Another septuagenarian woman from Tral died at District Hospital Pulwama, they said.

As per the officials, a 59-year-old woman from Bomai Sopore died at SKIMS Soura, a day after she was admitted to the hospital.

Two elderly women from Aung and Qazigund respectively died at GMC Anantnag in south Kashmir, they said.

In north, a 56-year-old man from Humpora Baramulla died at GMC Baramulla, nine days after he was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old man from Pampore and a 75-year-old from Nowpora Srinagar died at a hospital in Srinagar, as per officials.

While death toll due to the virus has reached 3,382 in J&K, 1,052 people succumbed to the virus in the month of May alone, officials added.

