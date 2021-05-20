27 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K; toll 3,382

Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 27 more COVID-19 deaths since last evening, taking the total fatality count to 3,382, officials said on Thursday.

Quoting the officials, new agency GNS reported that 20 among the fresh deaths were reported at GMC Jammu and other hospitals of the winter capital while seven deaths occurred at various Kashmir hospitals.

Among others, officials said, a 72-year-old woman from Alochi Bagh Srinagar died five days after she was admitted to CD hospital here.

Another septuagenarian woman from Tral died at District Hospital Pulwama, they said.

As per the officials, a 59-year-old woman from Bomai Sopore died at SKIMS Soura, a day after she was admitted to the hospital.

Two elderly women from Aung and Qazigund respectively died at GMC Anantnag in south Kashmir, they said.

In north, a 56-year-old man from Humpora Baramulla died at GMC Baramulla, nine days after he was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old man from Pampore and a 75-year-old from Nowpora Srinagar died at a hospital in Srinagar, as per officials.

While death toll due to the virus has reached 3,382 in J&K, 1,052 people succumbed to the virus in the month of May alone, officials added.