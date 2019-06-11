27 rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that 27 rescue teams will be deployed during upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir Himalayas to deal with any eventuality.
This was said by Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on Tuesday during a meeting called by Governor Satya Pal Malik, said an official spokesman.
“Narula informed Governor that a total of 27 Rescue Teams will be deployed during the forthcoming Yatra,” he said.
“These teams would be drawn from the personnel of J&K Armed Police, SDRF and the NDRF and equipped with all rescue equipment including Oxygen Cylinders. 11 Mountain Rescue Teams (02 more than last year) from the J&K Armed Police will be deployed to help women and sick Yatris in negotiating difficult stretches on the Yatra routes.”
It was informed in the meeting that a total of 12 Avalanche Rescue Teams — 11 teams of the State Disaster Response Force and one team of CRPF — would be deployed along both the routes.