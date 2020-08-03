27 vehicles seized for lockdown violations in Uri

The administration here on Monday seized 27 vehicles besides sealing three shops for violating of COVID19 guidelines, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik said they seized 27 vehicles and sealed three shops at different places in this border town.

“Despite complete lockdown, these vehicles were plying in some areas and the shop owners were running their business as well,” the SDM said.

He said the vehicles were seized and shops sealed in areas including Mohra, Chananwari, Noorkhah, and Uri.

Malik said the vehicles coming from Baramulla side towards Uri were not allowed to enter the town. “We have passed strict orders to all the duty magistrates for implementation of lockdown in the town,” the SDM said.