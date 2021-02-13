Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 10:47 PM

27 weaver sheds to be constructed in Kanihama Craft Tourism Village: Govt

‘150 weaver houses across craft village will be renovated’
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 10:47 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A total of 27 weaver sheds would be constructed in the Kanihama Craft Tourism Village for which the government would provide 70 percent assistance to the general category weavers and 100 percent to those belonging to BPL, PHH and SC category or women, the government said Saturday.

The information was revealed during a meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner (DC) BudgamShahbaz Ahmed Mirza to review the progress of development on Kanihama Craft Tourism Village here.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The DC said that 150 identified weaver houses across the craft village would be renovated.

Regarding the marketing and promoting of Kani shawl and other products at the global level, the DC said that Kani Shawl and other products would be made available on web portal to encourage display and online purchasing of these products.

He also took status of other development works including a cafeteria, lighting system across the village, construction of one viewpoint, development of a cab stand and one wellness centre besides entry points to the village and installation of drinking water facility.

Latest News

Six dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

The DC directed the concerned officers that the work should be completed before March 10, 2021.

The meeting was attended by JD Planning, DD Tourism, District Evaluation Officer, District Informatics Officer, BDO S K Pora, Executive Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B and the other concerned.

Related News