27 weaver sheds to be constructed in Kanihama Craft Tourism Village: Govt

A total of 27 weaver sheds would be constructed in the Kanihama Craft Tourism Village for which the government would provide 70 percent assistance to the general category weavers and 100 percent to those belonging to BPL, PHH and SC category or women, the government said Saturday.

The information was revealed during a meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner (DC) BudgamShahbaz Ahmed Mirza to review the progress of development on Kanihama Craft Tourism Village here.

The DC said that 150 identified weaver houses across the craft village would be renovated.

Regarding the marketing and promoting of Kani shawl and other products at the global level, the DC said that Kani Shawl and other products would be made available on web portal to encourage display and online purchasing of these products.

He also took status of other development works including a cafeteria, lighting system across the village, construction of one viewpoint, development of a cab stand and one wellness centre besides entry points to the village and installation of drinking water facility.

The DC directed the concerned officers that the work should be completed before March 10, 2021.

The meeting was attended by JD Planning, DD Tourism, District Evaluation Officer, District Informatics Officer, BDO S K Pora, Executive Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B and the other concerned.