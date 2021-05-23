Kashmir, Latest News
27-year-old man missing for three days in north Kashmir's Sopore, police seek help to trace him

Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, 27, son of Abdul Hamid Sheikh of Model Town Sopore went missing from from a Shop at Reban area of Rafiabad in the north Kashmir district on Thursday.
Police on Sunday sought help of general public to trace a youth from apple town Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district missing since three days now.

As per a statement by Sopore Police, Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, 27, son of Abdul Hamid Sheikh, a resident of Model Town Sopore went missing from from a Shop at Reban area of Rafiabad in the north Kashmir district on Thursday, May 20.

The statement urged general public to inform police on following contact numbers in case of any clue about the missing youth.

The contact numbers: 9596773004, 9596773010, 7006730698 and 9596773024.

