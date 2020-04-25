2750 MGNREGA works taken up: Advisor Baseer Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that 2750 development works have been taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Jammu and Kashmir since April 20, 2020 under the relaxed COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

The Advisor said that the development works at district levels in rural areas would start as per the demand of wage seekers for areas outside the demarcated containment zones. However, if any new area is included in the category of containment zones, then MGNREGA activities allowed in that area will be immediately suspended, he added.

He said that the DPC shall allocate works in such a way that social distancing could be maintained at the project sites and it shall be ensured that the on-going and incomplete works should be completed first.