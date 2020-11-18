28 kanal forest land retrieved in Ganderbal

The Forest department Wednesday said it retrieved about 28 kanal of forest land from the encroachers in Ganderbal district.

An official said that the sleuths of Forest (Territorial) and Forest Protection Force carried out a joint eviction drive in Compartment No 17 of Mansbal range on Tuesday in which 28 kanal forest land was evicted from eight encroachers.

DFO Sindh Forest Division, Ganderbal, Owais Mir constituted the team to carry out an anti encroachment drive on the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

The team dismantled the fencing put up by the encroachers. Asking the people to desist from encroaching on forest land, Mir said such drives would continue in future.

The J&K High Court in PIL No 25/2017 ‘SAVE versus J&K Government’ had directed for eviction of all forest encroachments in J&K. The government has constituted an oversight committee headed by Principal Secretary Revenue and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Divisional Commissioners are its members.