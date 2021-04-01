28-year-old woman succumbs week after allegedly being set ablaze by in-laws

A mother of two, who was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening, officials said.

The woman was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws a week ago in Mattan area of Anantnag district.

She was admitted at SMHS hospital of Srinagar where she was undergoing treatment.

However, the 28-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at around 8:45 pm.

The family, quoting doctors, said that she had sustained 95 percent burn injuries.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary confirmed the death of the woman.

Last Thursday, a 28-year-old woman Shahzada Bano was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws in Mattan following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital where from she was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment. A Police officer said that a case under FIR No 15/2021 had been registered at Police Station and investigation taken up, adding that the culprits would be dealt with strictly and will ensure justice to the victim.