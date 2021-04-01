Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNO
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 1:16 AM

28-year-old woman succumbs week after allegedly being set ablaze by in-laws

KNO
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 1:16 AM
Greater Kashmir

A mother of two, who was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening, officials said.

The woman was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws a week ago in Mattan area of Anantnag district.

Trending News
Representational Photo

7 arrested for illegal mining, transportation: Police

Photo Courtesy: @nitsriofficial/Twitter

NIT Srinagar hosts interactive session on Nanoelectronics

Special COVID-19 vaccination drive launched at Baramulla

She was admitted at SMHS hospital of Srinagar where she was undergoing treatment.

However, the 28-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at around 8:45 pm.

The family, quoting doctors, said that she had sustained 95 percent burn injuries.

Latest News
Representational Photo

7 arrested for illegal mining, transportation: Police

Govt notifies ITR forms for 2020-21, gives option to choose new tax regime

40 injured as crowded mini-bus overturns in Jammu

Representational Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams to get land on lease: Govt

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary confirmed the death of the woman.

Last Thursday, a 28-year-old woman Shahzada Bano was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws in Mattan following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital where from she was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment. A Police officer said that a case under FIR No 15/2021 had been registered at Police Station and investigation taken up, adding that the culprits would be dealt with strictly and will ensure justice to the victim.

Related News