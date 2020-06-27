29 foreign militants active in South Kashmir: IGP

Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday that 29 foreign militants are active in South Kashmir but assured that the security forces are experienced enough to deal with them and wipe out militancy from whole of South Kashmir.

“There is a presence of foreign militants in the upper reaches of Kokernag, Tral and Khrew. There are about 29 foreign militants active in South Kashmir and we will neutralise them when they come down and our sources inform us (about them),” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

“Foreign militants or locals both are a challenge even though foreign militants are more trained. Our security forces, especially SOG boys, are well trained and have been working for the last 25 years and we have developed an expertise in dealing with them. What matters is the pinpoint information and once we get it, we will neutralise them,” he said.

“There are militants remaining in the south and it is our priority (to deal with them),” he said.

“There was a perception that militants had an upper hand in the north because there were huge losses on our side in the first week of May, but it is not like that. There are lesser number of militants in north Kashmir but we will neutralise them soon,” he said.