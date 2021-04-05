29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Ladakh

Ladakh has registered a sudden spike in new positive cases of COVID-19 with 29 fresh COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Kargil and Leh on Monday.

As per the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, a total of 29 positive sample reports for COVID-19 were received on Monday.

“Of the 29 positive cases, 22 samples were received by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kargil and seven sample reports were received by CMO Leh,” it said.

With 29 more cases, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has mounted to 323 which include 292 in Leh district and 31 in Kargil district.

The Health department said that Ladakh had discharged 12 patients on Sunday. “All the patients were discharged in Leh,” it said.

So far, 130 COVID-19 positive persons have died in Ladakh including 86 in Leh and 44 in Kargil district.

Meanwhile, the administration has enhanced its COVID-19 surveillance in entire region. People reaching Ladakh have been asked to have a mandatory RTPCR negative report of 96 hours before arrival at Leh.

Institutional week-long quarantine surveillance applies to those people who reach Ladakh without RTPCR report.

The Ladakh administration under its strict surveillance is continuously screening Leh inbound passengers from flights at KushokBakulaRinpochey Airport, Leh besides screening at inter-district check posts.