29th Ramadhan: All eyes on the moon

The J&K Muslim Personal Law Board would meet on Wednesday, 29th of Ramadan, to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting would take place in Srinagar with J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam presiding over it via virtual mode.

The meeting would gather witnesses from across J&K and announce the decision accordingly.

“The meeting for moon sighting will commence around 7:30 pm in Srinagar. All the 30 members (Ulemas) of the committee will participate in the meeting via virtual mode,” the Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam told Greater Kashmir.

He said that around 50 Ulemas and 50 other persons associated with the Muslim Personal Law Board would gather information about moon sighting from their respective and adjacent places.

“The control room has been set up in Srinagar and people are requested to approach the office of Mufti Azam J&K for moon sighting updates. The people who witness the moon, if any, can register their testimonies with a control room, which will be cross checked and verified by the representatives of the Personal Law Board,” he said.

“Under Islamic law, two testimonies by men of integrity, honest and God-fearing persons are sufficient to announce the commencement of the new Islamic month of Shawwal,” he said.

Every 29th Ramadhan, Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir keep an eye on the announcements to know whether current Ramadhan would be of 29 or 30 days.

Muslims also look towards the sky to find out the moon.

Whose Moon Sighting testimony is accepted?

The Grand Mufti said that the conditions of a testimony by Islamic scholars are kept in mind while accepting testimonies.

He said that the witness must be a Muslim, sane and an adult; a minor’s testimony is not acceptable.

The Grand Mufti said that testimony must be by the person who is God fearing, just and honest.

“The most important factor that must be present in all Shahaadahs (testimonies) is that the witness be a just and honest as commanded by Allah in Quran that take testimony from the just and honest amongst you,” he said.

The Grand Mufti said that the witness must be an eyewitness, and not testifying on hearsay.

The practice of spotting new moon with naked eye on the first night of each Islamic month has been a tradition.

In keeping with this custom, Muslims across the world wait in anticipation and excitement for the birth of Ramadhan moon and Shawwal moon.

Majority of Muslims drop everything and watch out for the moon from rooftops or open grounds on the 29th day of Ramadhan.

Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the movement of the Sun.