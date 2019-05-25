2G Internet service restored in three Kashmir districts

Authorities on Saturday afternoon restored the 2G Internet services in three Kashmir districts.

An official said that slow-speed services were restored in Budgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal as no untoward incidents were reported from these districts.

However, 3G and 4G services continued to remain suspended in these districts and other parts of the valley.

The mobile Internet service was shut on Friday evening soon after militant commander Zakir Musa was trapped by the security forces in Tral. The killing of Musa sparked protests and clashes across Kashmir valley.