2G services extended upto Feb 6 in J&K

The Home Department extended 2G mobile internet services in J&K till February 6, 2021 excluding Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Both these Ganderbal and Udhampur would continue to enjoy 4G mobile internet.

Continuing restriction on high-speed mobile internet in rest of the districts of J&K, the Home department order said, “J&K has been battling the menace of militancy, aided, and abetted from the border and in view of the well founded apprehensions about dissemination of inflammatory and seditious propaganda material that has a direct bearing on the public order, limited restrictions on high-speed internet mobile services have been placed whilst allowing adequate access to internet through broadband services over landline.”