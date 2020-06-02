2nd batch of JKSDM online Skill Development crash course launched

J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) e-launched the second batch of its Covid-19 online program in which around 750 shortlisted candidates will receive special skill trainings on skills trades such as cyber security, GST, tailoring skills (Masks & PPEs), internet web designing, front office operations in hospitality sector etc.

The program was launched by the Principal Secretary, School Education Department and Skill Development Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today in presence of senior officials of JKSDM including Mission Director, JKSDM.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary also held an online interaction with the trainers and candidates attending the training program. Later, Principal Secretary also unveiled the certificate of participation and directed the officials of JKSDM to distribute certificates on priority basis to the candidates who attended the first batch of this Covid-19 special skill training program.