2nd COVID-19 wave | DAK re-launches 'DAK-HELPDESK' app for teleconsultations

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday re-launched Android based Mobile application, named as “DAK-HELPDESK” amid significant surge in COVID positive cases during the ongoing 2nd wave of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The application can be downloaded from “jkdak.in” through Google, the Association said in a statement.

“The application can be downloaded by people across the region who need online medical consultations either telephonically or through WhatsApp between 9am till 5pm for minor ailments and COVID-19 related information”, DAK President, Dr Suhail Naik said.

“About 200 Doctors arranged speciality wise have been made available over the mobile application for voluntary teleconsultations,” Dr Dar further informed. DAK thanked the doctors for providing free teleconsultations to general public at large.