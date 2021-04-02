3 arrested for illegal mining, transportation of clay in Budgam

Taking tough action against illegal mining activities, Police have arrested three persons and seized three tippers in Budgam.

In a statement the police said that the officers from PP Soibugh at Wahabpora Budgam intercepted three tippers loaded with illegally extracted clay. “The drivers who were illegally extracting and transporting clay from government land have been identified as Umar Farooq Mir son of Farooq Ahmad Mir resident of Pathanpora, Mohammad Rafiq Dar son of Ali Mohammed Dar resident of Allapora and Jehangir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie resident of Dharmuna Budgam. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized,” the statement reads.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 71/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Budgam and further investigation has been initiated.