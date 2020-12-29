Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 29, 2020, 11:13 PM

3 arrested for murder of minor in Budgam

Budgam police today said that it has solved a murder case of a minor boy by arresting three accused persons involved in the commission of crime.

According to a police statement, “On 01 Dec 2020, Police Post Ajas received a written complaint from one person namely Hilal Ahmad Najar resident of Chewdara wherein he stated that his minor son namely Burhan is missing from his home. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Beerwah and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, the body of the missing boy was recovered from a canal out-side village Chewdara on 02-12-2020.”

The statement further reads, “during further investigation and sustained efforts by police, one accused (name withheld) who is the cousin of the victim was arrested. When the officers spoke to her they learnt about the involvement of other two suspects. All the 03 accused persons have been arrested in the instant case and are currently under custody.”

The case is under investigation and will be charge-sheeted within the shortest possible time.

