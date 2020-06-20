Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Sopore,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 11:37 PM

3 arrested in Sopore

representational Pic

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three militant associates here.

Sopore police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested persons.

“Those arrested have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Abbas Mir, both residents of Brath Kalan Sopore and Fahim Nabi Bhat of Tarzoo Sopore,” said Javed Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore.

He said the operation was jointly launched by Police, 22RR, 52 RR & 179, 92 Bn CRPF in connection with a case registered at Police station Bomai.

