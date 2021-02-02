3 bootleggers arrested: Police

Three bootleggers were arrested while 240 bottles of illicit liquor and other contraband substances were recovered from them in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, Police said.

A statement of Police issued here said, “A police party from Police Post Mirbazar at a checkpoint established on NHW between Malpora and Palpora Qazigund intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK03C-1284 and JK21A-3124 with three persons onboard. They have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Sunbrari Magam Kokernag, Subzar Ahmad Dar of Batengo Shoul and Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Nai Basti Anantnag.”

The Police statement said that during checking, officers were able to recover 240 bottles of illicit Liquor and 12 drums filled with white powder.

“The sample has been taken and will be sent to FSL to ascertain whether it is contraband substance. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Both the vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized,” the statement said.

A case under FIR No 21/2020 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund.