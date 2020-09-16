3 brick kilns sealed in Anantnag

In a major crackdown on erring brick Kilns, a special squad led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh on Wednesday sealed 3 brick Kilns—operating without licenses.

Acting upon the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) K.K. Sidha, a joint squad comprising Revenue, FCS&CA enforcement, Sales tax and Police officials visited 13 brick kilns to monitor implementation of brick kiln rates fixed by district administration recently. The Deputy Commissioner said that no brick kiln owner will be allowed to indulge in overcharging or profiteering. He said the squads will continue the drive till all the brick kiln owners ensure adherence to the rate structure and sell bricks at the rate of Rs. 7000 per one thousand bricks.

The DC sought cooperation of the people in bringing transparency in the sale of bricks and added that consumers must shun inhibitions and come up with evidence for stemming the sought in brick business.